Enjoy better fuel economy by making your tires the proper pressure w/ this $15 compressor

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Digital 150 PSI Air Compressor for $14.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 5DQSCIZC at checkout. Normally $30, this is 50% off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you have ever had to pump up a car tire at home, you know how hard it can be. This portable compressor easily tops off your vehicle to help improve fuel economy. Plus, the built-in digital gauge lets you keep an eye on the pressure so it’s always perfect. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



If you’re just wanting to check your tire’s pressure, pick up this digital gauge for $8 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and is perfect for putting in the door of your car.

GOOLOO Digital Air Compressor features:

You can preset a pressure and the tire inflator will automatically shut off when the proper tire pressure is reached. The max Pressure of the tire inflator can reach up to 150 PSI. It makes inflating low and flat tires in emergency easier and more convenient.

