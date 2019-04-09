This highly-rated Gorilla 3-Step Lightweight Ladder is over 40% off at Home Depot, now $20

Home Depot offers the Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Lightweight Steel Step Stool Ladder for $19.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. That’s $15 off the list price and the best we could find. For further comparison, a similar Rubbermaid ladder fetches around $40 from Amazon. This has a load capacity of 225 pounds and features a non-slip tread plus oversized feet for stability. A lifetime warranty applies. It is rated an incredible 4.8/5 stars from over 1,100 Home Depot customers.

If you don’t need that much of a boost, consider picking up one of these Vanderbilt Home Folding 9-inch Step Stools from $12 Prime shipped. I use a similar step stool at home to help me grab those hard-to-reach bags of chips out of the pantry.

On the flip side of that, Home Depot also has the Gorilla Ladders 22-foot 375-pound Aluminum Ladder for $99 (Reg. $180).

Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Lightweight Steel Step Stool:

Built for stability and convenience, the Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Lightweight Steel Ladder is an easily portable stool to make any job stress-free. It features a soft, comfort grip that offers a convenient place to grab while carrying the ladder and a locking step latch that keeps it in place. It boats extra-wide, platform steps that are slip-resistant for a safe climb. The ladder features an ANSI Type 2 Duty Rating (225 lbs. capacity) and a lifetime warranty so you can buy with confidence.

