Gourmia’s stainless steel 6-quart Multi Cooker w/ auto stir function now $80 (Reg. up to $200)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-quart Pressure Cooker (GPC965) for $79.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200, it goes for $170 at Dillard’s and sells for between $100 and $200 from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model features 13 preset cooking programs, lid lock and an automatic stir function. It also has a “12-level safety system [that] keeps the lid secured until internal pressure stabilizes.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s deal is certainly a notable one, if the automatic stir function and additional safety features don’t do anything for you, there are some other options to consider. We still have the 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi Cooker for $69 (Reg. up to $100). Or go for the 8-quart Aobosi Pressure Cooker at $70 shipped from Amazon.

Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Reduce wait times with this 6-quart Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its multifunction capabilities let you slow cook, saute, brown or steam dishes, and the 13 preset programs ensure delicious soups and sides are just a touch away. The 12-level safety system of this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker keeps the lid secured until internal pressure stabilizes.

