This dual monitor arm is perfect for cleaning up your desk at $39 shipped (Reg. $55+)

HUANUO US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual Arm Monitor Stand for $39.19 shipped when you use the code LUGP66VJ at checkout. Regularly $56, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Mounting your monitors is one of the best ways to clean up a cluttered desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 27-inches each, making it perfect for multitasking and productivity-focused workspaces. Rated 4.3/5 stars from early reviewers and HUANUO is well-liked at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Instead of mounting your display, set it on this monitor stand for $16 Prime shipped. It also helps clean up your workspace and gives you a place to store your keyboard and more.

For a higher-end look, check out our recent review of the Grovemade Desk Shelf. It offers more space and an elegant appearance in the modern workplace.

HUANUO Dual Arm Monitor Stand features:

Fit two 13″- 27″ computer monitors with VESA mounting pattern of 75mmx75mm or 100mmx100mm; Each Arm holds 4.4 to 14.3lbs

Built with gas spring system, the arms can be easily adjusted with a 9.8” range; the tilt and swivel features enable you set your monitors to optimal view angles

This dual monitor desk mount includes both clamp and grommet kit. C Clamp supports desks with thickness up to 3.26″; Grommet mounting fits desk with thickness up to 3.4″

Dual monitor stand holds 2 monitors on 1 stand off desk, making your workstation spacious

All necessary and required tools and accessories are included; the setup can be finished with 10 mins, saving you a lot of time and headaches

