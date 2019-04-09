Macy’s Spring Specials take up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren & more from $28

Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra up to 20% off select top brands with code SAVE at checkout. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery.

One of the most notable deals is the Dockers Beacon Leather Boat Shoes for men. These shoes are on sale for $57 and originally were priced at $95. They’re a versatile shoe that can be easily dressed up or down and its cushioned insole adds comfort. Pair these shoes with the Michael Kors Classic Gingham Shirt for a stylish look. Even better, this shirt is on sale for just $38. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!