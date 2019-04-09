Michael Kors Spring Sale updates your handbags, wallets, briefcases & more from $40

For a limited time only, Michael Kors has added 100+ new styles to its clearance with even further reductions of up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary shipping if you’re a KORSVIP member. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) During the sale, score the Travis Nylon Backpack for $89, which is down from its original rate of $298. This backpack is versatile and features cushioned straps for added comfort. It’s also spacious enough to use as a diaper bag, travel or work backpack with enough room to fit your 15-inch MacBook. Plus, it’s available in navy or black.

If you’re looking for a more feminine option the Evie Medium Leather Backpack is also on sale for $199 and originally was priced at $398. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!