Nordstrom Rack’s Lucky Brand Flash Event offers denim, outerwear & more from $15

Nordstrom Rack’s Lucky Brand Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles for men and women from $15. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. For men, the 121 Heritage Slim Jeans are on sale for just $50 and originally were priced at $99. These jeans are great for everyday wear and have a perfect hem for rolling to show off your new spring shoes. These jeans also feature stretch for added comfort.
Our top picks for men include:
- 121 Heritage Slim Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- 221 Original Straight Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- 363 Vintage Straight Leg Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- 410 Athletic Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- Pack of 4 Ribbed Tank Tops $15 (Orig. $33)
The women’s Bridgett Button Fly Skinny Jeans are very on-trend. The button-fly design is flattering and will look great with spring tops. Originally these jeans were priced at $99; however during the sale you can find them for $45.
Our top picks for women include:
- Eyelet Scalloped Hem Peasant Top $60 (Orig. $99)
- Seamed V-Neck Burnout Tee $20 (Orig. $35)
- Bridgette Button Fly Skinny Jeans $45 (Orig. $99)
- Lolita Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $99)
- The Roll Up Jean Shorts $40 (Orig. $70)
