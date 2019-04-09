Nordstrom Rack’s Lucky Brand Flash Event offers denim, outerwear & more from $15

Nordstrom Rack’s Lucky Brand Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles for men and women from $15. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. For men, the 121 Heritage Slim Jeans are on sale for just $50 and originally were priced at $99. These jeans are great for everyday wear and have a perfect hem for rolling to show off your new spring shoes. These jeans also feature stretch for added comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Bridgett Button Fly Skinny Jeans are very on-trend. The button-fly design is flattering and will look great with spring tops. Originally these jeans were priced at $99; however during the sale you can find them for $45.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!