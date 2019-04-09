Take a cool breeze with you anywhere thanks to this $10 portable mini fan (Reg. $15+)

OPOLAR (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Portable Travel Mini Fan in Black for $9.91 Prime shipped when coupon code QKN3PLGD is applied at checkout. Regularly $16, this is almost 40% off and the best price we’ve tracked for this fan on Amazon since spring 2017. Weighing 7 ounces, this ultra-portable fan features three speed settings plus two LED lights (side and internal). You can plug it in via USB or have it run on the included 18650 lithium battery for up to 13 hours per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

Keep in mind that while this fan comes with a micro USB cable, it does not include a wall charger with it. You can find one to your liking here if you’d prefer not to hook this fan up to your laptop’s USB port regularly.

OPOLAR Portable Travel Mini Fan:

This OPOLAR handy fan runs on a rechargeable 18650 lithium battery (included) with 110/220 Voltage. However, it can also be run using the USB connection on your laptop. The compact size of the fan gives you a distinct advantage to carry it outdoor without any hustle.

