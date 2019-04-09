PlayStation Plus includes free games, online play and deep deals: 1-yr. for $43 (Reg. $60)

9to5Toys Specials via Stack Social is offering 12 months of PlayStation Plus for $42.99 with free digital delivery. Login to your free Stack Social account and apply code PSPSAVE at checkout. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is within $3 of the lowest we have tracked in 2019, matching our previous mention and the best price we and find. This is a great time to extend your subscription or jump in for the first time. PS Plus brings online multiplayer, deep discounts on PSN, cloud storage and access to the free game library every month. More details below.

Once your PS Plus membership is in order, be sure to go download this month’s free games: The Surge and Conan Exiles. We also have PS4 Pro 1TB consoles with Gran Turismo Sport for $354 shipped (Reg. $425+). Be sure to swing by our Games/Apps Guide for even more.

PlayStation Plus Membership:

Take your Playstation experience to the next level with Playstation Plus! Connect with an enormous online community of gamers to compete in PS classics like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and many more. If that’s not reason enough to pull the trigger, the subscription also delivers an epic monthly collection of free games, in a library that is constantly expanding. Topped off with exclusive discounts, this membership pays for itself on day one.

