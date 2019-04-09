Upgrade your recording quality w/ a MXL V250 Condenser Microphone for $60 (Reg. up to $200)

- Apr. 9th 2019 10:44 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $60
0

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL V250 Condenser Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Target and Guitar Center (although it is 25% off today), it starts from $100 via third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $40. This is a large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone that’s great for voice-overs, vocals and acoustic instruments. It’s an XLR mic that requires an audio interface with phantom power (most of them have it), a mic stand clip and a cleaning cloth. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As we detailed in our best podcast gear feature, one thing you will want to add to your new mic setup is a pop screen. You can get this Earamble model for $8 Prime shipped or this Auphonix 6-inch for $20. You might also want to check out our picks for the best microphone isolation shields to get even better audio quality.

MXL V250 Condenser Microphone:

The V250 is a large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone, and, as such, is good for a wide variety of applications, from vocals to room applications, to acoustic instruments. The capsule is equipped with a 17 mm diaphragm of 6-micron Mylar on a 20mm OD backplate and is held together with a brass tension ring. The MXL V250 gives vocals the right mix of power and polish. This true pressure-gradient condenser microphone delivers big, bold vocals with a presence that breaks through the rest of the tracks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $60

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Musician's Friend

Musician's Friend
MXL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard