Upgrade your recording quality w/ a MXL V250 Condenser Microphone for $60 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL V250 Condenser Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Target and Guitar Center (although it is 25% off today), it starts from $100 via third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $40. This is a large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone that’s great for voice-overs, vocals and acoustic instruments. It’s an XLR mic that requires an audio interface with phantom power (most of them have it), a mic stand clip and a cleaning cloth. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we detailed in our best podcast gear feature, one thing you will want to add to your new mic setup is a pop screen. You can get this Earamble model for $8 Prime shipped or this Auphonix 6-inch for $20. You might also want to check out our picks for the best microphone isolation shields to get even better audio quality.

MXL V250 Condenser Microphone:

The V250 is a large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone, and, as such, is good for a wide variety of applications, from vocals to room applications, to acoustic instruments. The capsule is equipped with a 17 mm diaphragm of 6-micron Mylar on a 20mm OD backplate and is held together with a brass tension ring. The MXL V250 gives vocals the right mix of power and polish. This true pressure-gradient condenser microphone delivers big, bold vocals with a presence that breaks through the rest of the tracks.

