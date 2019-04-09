Missing your SD slot? These USB 3.0 adapters work with any computer from $4.50 Prime shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader for $4.50 Prime shipped when you use the code 47YHAG1K at checkout. Regularly closer to $9, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re using a new computer that doesn’t have a built-in SD card slot, this is a great option. Plus, with USB 3.0 speeds, you’ll be able to move files from SD to your computer lightning fast. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’d rather have USB-C support built-in, Store4PC also has a Sabrent USB 3.0 and USB-C SD Card Reader on sale for $6.88 Prime shipped when you use the code 47YHAG1K at checkout. Normally $13, this adapter features both a normal USB 3.0 and USB-C plug, making it dual-purpose and usable on all devices, including Apple’s latest iPad Pro. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 for maximum performance. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

Powers via USB port, no additional power supply needed.

Plug-n-Play, no installation required.

Supports SD , SDHC , SDXC , MMC / MicroSD and T-Flash.

