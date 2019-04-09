Missing your SD slot? These USB 3.0 adapters work with any computer from $4.50 Prime shipped

- Apr. 9th 2019 4:42 pm ET

0

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader for $4.50 Prime shipped when you use the code 47YHAG1K at checkout. Regularly closer to $9, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re using a new computer that doesn’t have a built-in SD card slot, this is a great option. Plus, with USB 3.0 speeds, you’ll be able to move files from SD to your computer lightning fast. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather have USB-C support built-in, Store4PC also has a Sabrent USB 3.0 and USB-C SD Card Reader on sale for $6.88 Prime shipped when you use the code 47YHAG1K at checkout. Normally $13, this adapter features both a normal USB 3.0 and USB-C plug, making it dual-purpose and usable on all devices, including Apple’s latest iPad Pro. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:

  • SuperSpeed USB 3.0 for maximum performance. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.
  • Powers via USB port, no additional power supply needed.
  • Plug-n-Play, no installation required.
  • Supports SD , SDHC , SDXC , MMC / MicroSD and T-Flash.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Sabrent

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide