Samsung discounts its Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset to $300 (Reg. up to $500)

Samsung is offering its Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset for $299.99 shipped. Also available at B&H if you’re willing to wait a few weeks for it to be shipped. This headset currently fetches $500 at Best Buy and $430 when shopping on Amazon. Today’s deal is one of the lowest we have tracked. If you’re uncertain what Windows Mixed Reality is, an easy description is that it lands somewhere between a dedicated VR headset and augmented reality. This means Odyssey+ lets maintain awareness of what’s going on around you while letting you enjoy an immersive VR experience. This bundle comes with two controllers the headset features built-in AKG headphones. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Looking for a dead-simple starter option that costs less? Consider Oculus Go for $199. You’ll have to trade-off performance for convenience as this headset is standalone and doesn’t require a phone, PC, or any wires. The convenience factor would easily make me choose this as my first headset.

Samsung Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset features:

Premium built-in AKG headphones won’t shake loose during gameplay. With rich 360-degree spatial sound, you can hear when someone’s sneaking up on you and detect clues about what’s around you.

Any mixed reality badge headset is compatible. Any of the windows mixed realitybadged motion controllers are compatible. PC- compatible gamepad or mouse/ keyboard will work too.The only mixed reality headset to Feature an integrated microphone array. Built directly into the headset, the array reduces noise so you can communicate clearly and interact with Cortana.

Imagine the Thrill of VR combined with a phenomenal sense of presence. With Windows mixed reality, you can Escape to a world of immersive, exhilarating experiences.

