Upgrade your NAS or PC w/ Seagate’s BarraCuda 8TB Internal Hard Drive: $150 (Reg. $215+)

Amazon is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive (ST8000DM004) for $149.99 shipped. That’s $66 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Whether you have a NAS or simply want to boost the storage capacity of your PC, this drive is a fantastic and cost-effective option worth considering. If you play a lot of games, snap a bunch of photos, or shoot a ton of video, no matter which way you slice it, 8TB should keep you going for quite a while. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Would you like to use this as an external drive? Not only will this $20 enclosure make that an easy and straight-forward task, it will also provide you with modern USB-C connectivity. Support for 5Gbps speeds means that transferring data will only be limited by the what the drive itself can handle.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Hard Drive features:

Cost-effective storage upgrade for laptop or desktop computers

Store all your games, music, movies and more with up to 8TB of storage

SATA 6Gb/s interface optimizes burst performance; 256MB Cache

Seagate Secure models for hardware-based data security

Instant Secure Erase allows safe and easy drive retirement

