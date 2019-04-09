Sun Joe’s electric pole saw has a near-9-foot reach to trim your trees easily: $60 (Reg. $75+)

Walmart offers the 10-inch 8A Sun Joe Electric Multi-Angle Pole Saw for $59.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $100 and now goes for around $75 at places like Home Depot. If you have taller trees at home that need some trimming, this is a great option as it has a near-9-foot reach. Since it’s battery-powered, you don’t have to worry about oil or gas. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re wanting something more for ground level, the 14-inch 9A Sun Joe Electric Handheld Chainsaw for $44 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer a reach of 9 feet, it’s perfect for low-hanging branches.

And don’t forget about our daily Green Deals roundup! Today we have smart switches, pressure washers, and more for you.

Sun Joe Electric Pole Saw features:

Ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs

Telescoping pole extends to 7.2 ft providing up to 14 ft of overhead reach

Multi-angle head adjusts from 0° to 30°

Powerful 8-amp motor cuts branches up to 9.5-inches thick

10-inch Oregon cutting bar and chain with automatic lubrication

