Get 13% off your next Uber Eats order with this promo code

Uber Eats is now offering 13% off your next order when you apply promo code RANDYFTW. Navigate to your payment section either in the browser or in the app (iOS or Android) to enter the code. The code will take a maximum of $25 off your order. Once you have done so, you have 7 days to make use of it. If you don’t already have an Uber Eats account, all you need is a, active phone number to do so. More details below.

If you plan on using Uber Eats at all over the next little while, there’s really no reason not to use the code above. However, if you prefer to make your own meals at home, we’ve got you covered as well. First of all, the Dash Rapid Electric Egg Cooker is down at just $18 (Reg. $30) via today’s Gold Box. But be sure to browse through our tips and tricks for saving cash with Amazon’s private label grocery brands. And if you aren’t a Prime member yet for some reason, here’s how to get $10 off your first $20+ purchase at Whole Foods.

Eat what you like, where you like, when you like. Find the local flavors you crave, all at the tap of a button. Browse local restaurants and fast food favorites for inspiration. Or get just what you’re looking for by searching for a specific restaurant, dish, or cuisine. Pizza. Burritos. Burgers. Sushi. If you’re hungry for it, try Uber Eats.

