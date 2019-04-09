VUDU’s Easter sales offer mix & match deals from $10, family-friendly titles, more

VUDU has launched a number of Easter sales with great discounts across the board. Our favorite is the Mix & Match: Easter for $10 in HDX, with our top titles being Sherlock Gnomes and School of Rock. Normally, you’d pay $16 for School of Rock and $15 for Sherlock Gnomes on Google Play, making this over half the cost of purchasing them separately. These family flicks will be great to watch over the upcoming Easter holiday. Plus, if you hook up Movies Anywhere, you’ll be able to enjoy them on your favorite streaming platform. Keep reading for more of our top picks, or head to VUDU to view all of the available sales.
Don’t forget about the latest iTunes movie sale with deals from $5, iTunes Extras under $10, $1 rentals, and more.
Other top picks:
- Mix & Match: Comics & Sci-Fi for $15
- Hop: $10 (Reg. $14)
- Home: $10 (Reg. $14)
- The LEGO Movie: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Mask: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Family Films $10 or less
- Faith-Based Films $10 or less
- …and more…
