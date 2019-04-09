YI’s 1080p 60FPS dash cam offers driver assistance from $40, more

YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p60 Dash Camera with 2.7-inch LCD for $39.99 shipped when you use the code 6KOXFHG8 at checkout. Add a 16GB SD card for $7 more when you use the same code with this bundle. This camera captures crispy 1080p video at up to 60 FPS, meaning that you’d easily be able to read license plates of vehicles involved in a crash or remember scenic views from road trips. You’ll also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with this dash camera, which is “the most advanced and optimized visual recognition algorithms ensure safe driving by providing real-time Lane Departure.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want to store more than just 16GB of data, pick up this 32GB model for $8 Prime shipped. Looking for more options when it comes to dash cameras? Check out our roundup for some of our top picks.

Other dash cameras on sale:

YI 1080p Dash Camera features:

Emergency recording feature – Enabled by G-sensor technology, the camera automatically saves footage in the events leading up to a collision and immediately after. Note: A microSD Class 10 card with 8 – 64 GB and higher is required (sold separately).

High Definition Image and First-class Night vision – 1920x1080p 60fps high speed video recording captures fast moving scenes and creates high resolution images in high speed

Features 165° ultra wide-angle to reduce blind spots and obtain full 3 lane coverage. F1.8 apertures (the largest in the industry) and 3.0μmx3.0μm high sensitivity image sensors guarantee excellent night vision; Operating temperature: 14F Degree – 140F Degree

Built – in 2.7″ TFT LCD widescreen and intuitive YI Dash Cam App – The interface features large buttons and user-friendly icons for quick recognition and intuitive operation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!