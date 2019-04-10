Amazon is now offering 30% off Funko Pop, board games and more toys from $1.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% or more off toys and collectibles including board games, action figures and other playsets. The deals are starting from under $2 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at solid reviews across the board here. We are seeing a number of all-time lows as well as some nice deals to fill out your Funko Pop collection. Head below for our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

However, if you’re looking for some stuff more on the STEAM side of things, Osmo’s Fire Tablet Creative Kit bridges the gap between physical and digital play for $49 (Reg. $70).

Funko Pop Sexy Deadpool:

From Dead pool , Sexy Dead pool, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Dead pool Parody fan!

Collect and display all Dead pool POP! Vinyl’s!

Funko POP! is the 2017 Toy of the Year and People’s Choice award winner

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!