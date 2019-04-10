Amazon’s Gold Box has garage storage, standing desks and office furniture from just $30 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FlexiSpot (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering some solid deals on garage storage and sit stand solutions. One standout here is the Fleximounts Overhead Storage Ceiling Garage Rack for $125.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is matching the all-time low on Amazon and only the second time we have seen at this price. Great for adding some storage space to the ceiling of the garage, this 22 to 40-inch ceiling dropdown provides up to 105 cubic feet of storage. It is made of cold-rolled steel construction and can handle up to 600 pounds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another notable offer in the sale is the FlexiSpot M8MB Standing Desk Riser for $172.49 shipped. Regularly up to $230, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday 2018 offers. Rated 4+ stars. Browse through the rest of the sale right here for more options from $30.

While you’re looking for gear for around the house, go smart with Home Depot’s big 1-day home sale with deep deals on ecobee, Nest, TP-Link and more.

Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack:

Protect your items and use garage ceiling space to store seasonal and unused items. 22” to 40” ceiling dropdown provides up to 105 cu. Ft. of storage. Dimensions: 96 in. L x 48 in. W x 22-40 in. H. （ Accessory hooks and items pictured on the racks are not included. ）

SAFE – BUY Overhead Racks with LONG ceiling brackets designed to be attached to 2 studs. Combined with SIX vertical posts, it is the optimal structure choice to ensure safety.

