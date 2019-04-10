Anker’s rechargeable flashlight is made for adventures, now $28 (25% off)

Anker via Amazon offers its LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $27.99 shipped when promo code ANKERLIGHT is applied during checkout. That’s good for 25% off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. It’s also a good idea to have a flashlight on hand, but this model goes to the next level. It is both rechargeable (yay, no more batteries) and IP65 certified for outdoor adventures. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need something a bit more affordable? This slim flashlight should fit the bill. It has stellar ratings and is water-resistant for various adventures and more.

Anker LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: A 900-lumen Cree LED emits a stunningly powerful beam. Sweep bright light over the length of two football fields and reach nearly 1000 ft (200 m). Features zoom and 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 13 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 6700mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 11 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included USB cable.

TOUGH & RELIABLE: IP65-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!