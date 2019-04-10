Today only, Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro hits $430 Prime shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $649)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi in certified refurbished condition from $429.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 deliver fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it originally sold for $649 (which B&H still charges) and today’s deal is a match for the best refurb offer we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a Retina display, A10X Fusion chip and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a new case for your iPad Pro. We highly-recommend this option from JETech that’s available in various colors from just $8. This model is also compatible with Apple Pencil, which is a great way to take your iPad Pro experience to the next level.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

Powering the large Retina display is the Apple A10X Six-Core chip with a M10 motion coprocessor. This 64-bit chip can pump out desktop-class CPU performance and console-class graphics. The faster performance allows you to multitask with ease using iOS features such as Picture in Picture, Slide Over, and Split View. Also, the iPad Pro is capable of editing 4K video, rendering 3D models/images, creating/editing complex documents and presentations, and playing games.

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP Camera

