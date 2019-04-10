Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger $17.50 Prime shipped, more

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated Seller) via Amazon offers its 36W USB-C PD Car Charger for $17.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $2.50 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. This car charger brings up to 36W of USB-C power output to your ride alongside a 2.4A USB charging port. If you’re looking to quickly power up your smartphone or other devices while on-the-road, then Aukey’s car charger is a solid option that also features a durable metal housing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This dual-port USB car charger packs a total 36W of power into its compact form. Use it to charge a USB-C device and Quick Charge device simultaneously in your car. Stay charged wherever you go.

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.