Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger $17.50 Prime shipped, more

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated Seller) via Amazon offers its 36W USB-C PD Car Charger for $17.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $2.50 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. This car charger brings up to 36W of USB-C power output to your ride alongside a 2.4A USB charging port. If you’re looking to quickly power up your smartphone or other devices while on-the-road, then Aukey’s car charger is a solid option that also features a durable metal housing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Gooloo 7.5W Wireless Charging Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code E7LCU3BM
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm returns to Amazon all-time low at $229 (Reg. $300)
- Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mifo O5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $35 (Reg. $87) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code IHW3ZF4R
- Home Depot’s big 1-day smart home sale includes ecobee, Nest, TP-Link and more
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey 10W Qi Lite Q Wireless Charger: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code W4G55XO8
- Top Greener 2.4A USB QC Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Top Greener Four-Port USB QC Wall Charger: $16 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Top Greener USB-C PD Charger: $18.50 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
This dual-port USB car charger packs a total 36W of power into its compact form. Use it to charge a USB-C device and Quick Charge device simultaneously in your car. Stay charged wherever you go.
USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.
