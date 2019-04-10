This highly-rated gaming mousepad is a must for your desktop setup at just $12 Prime shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Large Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 Prime shipped when you’ve checked out with code FZEAGHFA. While you’ll typically pay $20, today’s offer nets you a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low from back in November. This 35-inch long mousepad is the perfect addition to your gaming setup. It gives you plenty of room for your mouse and can also fit a full-sized keyboard with ease. Over 515 shoppers have left a 4./85 star rating.

If you don’t need to cover your entire deck with a gaming-ready surface, the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad is ideal for just your mouse at $7 Prime shipped.

Aukey’s option lacks any significant branding over the mousepad’s surface. But if you’re looking to get a mousepad that ties in with the rest of your setup, we’ve spotted a notable deal on CORSAIR’s best-selling Extended Gaming Mousepad at $15 (Reg. up to $30).

And for more ways to improve your gaming setup, be sure to swing by our PC Gaming guide for even more discounts.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk

Measuring 900 by 400mm / 35.4” by 15.7”, this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work

No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying

Easy to Clean: Wash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

