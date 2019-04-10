Best Buy offers $10 gift cards w/ Keurig Single Serve Coffee Makers: $70 (Up to $100 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K- Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with a $10 Gift Card for $69.99 shipped. The e-gift card will be “created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store”. Regularly up to $120, Walmart and Target charge around $90 with no gift card, for comparison. Today’s deal is the best we can find. Features include a 48-ounce reservoir, removable drop tray, auto shut-off and a black finish. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If the K50 is overkill for or you’re looking for something a little more compact, the Chefman Instabrew K-Cup Single Serve Coffee Maker goes for just $28 shipped. Either way, consider grabbing the Eco-Pure K-Cup Coffee Brewer Cleaning Kit to keep your machine in good condition and the flavor on point.

Keurig K- Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Treat yourself to freshly brewed individual cups of your favorite hot beverages with this Keurig K50 brewer. The compact size takes up minimal space on your counters, and the removable drip tray prevents splashes and spills. Featuring a 48-ounce water reservoir, this Keurig K50 brewer is always ready to brew delicious drinks.

