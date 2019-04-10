Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Wayfair’s Way Day Sale, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TOMS, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eddie Bauer’s Gear Up Sale takes up to 60% off everything sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike apparel for the entire family w/ styles from $13
- Today only, pick up select The North Face jackets & pullovers from $45 at Woot
- Under Armour’s Spring Training Event offers 25% off select gear for men & women from $19
- Nordstrom is currently offering its Nike Run Commuter Backpack for $35 (Reg. $70)
Casual and Formalwear |
- TOMS Spring Sale offers $20 off $100+ with deals from $35 on sneakers, boots, more
- Look fresh for all of your spring events with Cole Haan, Frye, Steve Madden & more from $17
- Tory Burch’s Spring Event takes up to 30% off spring handbags, jewelry, shoes, apparel & more
- Banana Republic’s Buy More, Save More Event offers 25% off orders of $100+, $35 off $175 or $45 off $250
- Hautelook’s Nautica Flash Sale cuts up to 60% off select menswear from $18
Home Goods and more |
- AmazonBasics Campus MacBook Backpack in black or gray drops to $24 (Reg. $30)
- Wayfair’s Way Day Sale offers its lowest prices of the season with up to 80% off furniture & more
- Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi Cooker makes dinners a breeze, now $50 (Reg. up to $100)
- Sur la Table Cookware Sale refreshes your kitchenware from $40: Le Creuset, Staub, more
- Shark’s Cordless Stick Vacuum can run for up to 80 minutes, now $214 shipped (Reg. $450) + more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!