CamelBak’s Chute Mag Vacuum-insulated Water Bottle keeps drinks cool for 24 hours: $23 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the 40-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum-insulated Stainless Water Bottle for $23.26 Prime shipped. Normally, you’d pay $40 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and around $30 at Amazon before this drop to its all-time low. If you’re planning outdoor activities this summer, stay hydrated with cold water in this vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle. It can hold 40 ounces of your favorite beverage, and CamelBak says it’ll stay cool for up to 24 hours. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for something to keep you well-hydrated throughout the entire day, check out the BuildLife 1-gallon Water Bottle Motivational Fitness Workout with Time Marker for $19 Prime shipped. Though it won’t keep your water cold for 24 hours, it’s a great option for those looking to drink more water every day.

If you’re looking for something smaller, we’ve still got the 24-ounce Bubba vacuum-insulated bottle for $9 Prime shipped. And don’t forget about the RTIC cooler sale to keep your drinks fresh for hours at the beach or lake.

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle features:

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling

Half turn cap gives you easy access to your water and the spout cap threads internally so there is no more drinking off those uncomfortable bottle threads

