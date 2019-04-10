CORSAIR’s RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard drops to $119 (24% off), more from $11

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile Gaming Keyboard for $118.90 shipped. Having originally retailed for $170, which it still fetches at CORSAIR direct, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $155 or so. That’s good for a 24% discount and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. With Cherry MX Low Profile key switches, this keyboard also features per-key RGB backlighting with dynamic lighting support. Plus for added comfort, you’ll find a wrist mount. This option is great for those who spend all day typing, but also like to get their game on. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 480 gamers. Head below for more from $11.
Looking to put your savings to work? Consider grabbing this highly-rated gaming mousepad at just $12 Prime shipped.
Other desktop peripheral deals:
- Dell Wireless Mouse: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- also at Walmart
- Aukey Gaming Headset: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code LRXQ6YQO
- Aukey 87-key Gaming Keyboard: $21 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ code IL48KTRN
- Aukey 104-key Keyboard: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code DZ5OX6NK
- Sennheiser 7.1-Ch. Headset: $130 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard: $140 (Reg. $180+) | Amazon
CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Keyboard features:
The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features new CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB key switches, combining the all-day comfort of low-profile, low-travel keys, with the performance of a mechanical key switch. An all-new slim-line design effortlessly fits into your modern desktop setup, while the aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame provides the durability to last through a lifetime of gaming.
