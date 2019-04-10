CORSAIR’s RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard drops to $119 (24% off), more from $11

- Apr. 10th 2019 3:06 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile Gaming Keyboard for $118.90 shipped. Having originally retailed for $170, which it still fetches at CORSAIR direct, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $155 or so. That’s good for a 24% discount and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. With Cherry MX Low Profile key switches, this keyboard also features per-key RGB backlighting with dynamic lighting support. Plus for added comfort, you’ll find a wrist mount. This option is great for those who spend all day typing, but also like to get their game on. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 480 gamers. Head below for more from $11.

Looking to put your savings to work? Consider grabbing this highly-rated gaming mousepad at just $12 Prime shipped.

Other desktop peripheral deals:

CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features new CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB key switches, combining the all-day comfort of low-profile, low-travel keys, with the performance of a mechanical key switch. An all-new slim-line design effortlessly fits into your modern desktop setup, while the aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame provides the durability to last through a lifetime of gaming.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Corsair

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go