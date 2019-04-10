CORSAIR’s RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard drops to $119 (24% off), more from $11

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile Gaming Keyboard for $118.90 shipped. Having originally retailed for $170, which it still fetches at CORSAIR direct, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $155 or so. That’s good for a 24% discount and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. With Cherry MX Low Profile key switches, this keyboard also features per-key RGB backlighting with dynamic lighting support. Plus for added comfort, you’ll find a wrist mount. This option is great for those who spend all day typing, but also like to get their game on. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 480 gamers. Head below for more from $11.

Looking to put your savings to work? Consider grabbing this highly-rated gaming mousepad at just $12 Prime shipped.

Other desktop peripheral deals:

CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features new CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB key switches, combining the all-day comfort of low-profile, low-travel keys, with the performance of a mechanical key switch. An all-new slim-line design effortlessly fits into your modern desktop setup, while the aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame provides the durability to last through a lifetime of gaming.

