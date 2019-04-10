Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike apparel for the entire family w/ styles from $13

Today only, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off select Nike apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Even better receive free shipping on orders of $49, or choose in-store pickup where available to save on delivery. The men’s Flex Vent Max 2.0 Training Shorts feature three color options and are great for workouts, training or casual events. Their breathable material is sweat wicking and lightweight for additional comfort. They also feature a stretchable waistband and hit just above the knees. Find these shorts on sale for $38, which is down from their original rate of $50.

Be ready for spring and summer outdoor activities with the Nike Sportswear Open Back Visor. This fashionable hat keeps the sun off your face and it lets you show off your pony tail too. It’s currently on sale for just $13 and originally was priced at $26. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

