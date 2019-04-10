Eddie Bauer’s Gear Up Sale takes up to 60% off everything sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance

For a limited time only, the Eddie Bauer Gear Up Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide (prices are as marked) and an extra 50% off clearance with code APRIL50 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Windfoil Elite Jacket is a perfect layer for spring and its waterproof exterior will keep you dry during sudden showers. Originally this jacket was priced at $149; however, during the sale you can find it marked down to $89. It features three zippered pockets for storage and is available in three color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 120 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

