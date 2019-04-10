ELAC’s Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers bring hi-fi sound to your setup at $180 (28% off)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $179.97 shipped. You’d typically pay $250 at retailers like B&H, Crutchfield and ELAC direct, with today’s offer dropping to the best price we’ve seen at Amazon and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Based around a two-way audio design, these speakers pair a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer with a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. That adds up to hi-fi sound quality that is perfect for desktop listening. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are an easy pick for audio enthusiasts. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
A solid purchase to make alongside the speakers is Audioengine’s D1 24-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter. It allows you to pair the bookshelf monitors with your Mac and more. Oh and grabbing some speaker wire with your savings is always a good idea for tying the setup together.
ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:
- Enclosure Type : 2- Way Bass Reflex
- Frequency Response: 46Hz – 35000Hz
- Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms
- Sensitivity: 86db @2.83v/1m
- Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz
- Max Power Input: 120 Watts
- Tweeter: 1″ Cloth Dome
- Woofer: 5-1/4″ Aramid Fiber
- Cabinet: CARB2 Rated MDF
- Cabinet Finish: Black Ash Vinyl
- Port: Dual Flared
- Binding Posts: 5 – Way Metal
- Dimensions (WxHxD) : 7.09″ x 13.43″ x 9.21″
