ELAC’s Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers bring hi-fi sound to your setup at $180 (28% off)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $179.97 shipped. You’d typically pay $250 at retailers like B&H, Crutchfield and ELAC direct, with today’s offer dropping to the best price we’ve seen at Amazon and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Based around a two-way audio design, these speakers pair a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer with a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. That adds up to hi-fi sound quality that is perfect for desktop listening. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are an easy pick for audio enthusiasts. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A solid purchase to make alongside the speakers is Audioengine’s D1 24-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter. It allows you to pair the bookshelf monitors with your Mac and more. Oh and grabbing some speaker wire with your savings is always a good idea for tying the setup together.

ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enclosure Type : 2- Way Bass Reflex

Frequency Response: 46Hz – 35000Hz

Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms

Sensitivity: 86db @2.83v/1m

Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz

Max Power Input: 120 Watts

Tweeter: 1″ Cloth Dome

Woofer: 5-1/4″ Aramid Fiber

Cabinet: CARB2 Rated MDF

Cabinet Finish: Black Ash Vinyl

Port: Dual Flared

Binding Posts: 5 – Way Metal

Dimensions (WxHxD) : 7.09″ x 13.43″ x 9.21″

