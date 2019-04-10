ELAC’s Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers bring hi-fi sound to your setup at $180 (28% off)

- Apr. 10th 2019 9:01 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $179.97 shipped. You’d typically pay $250 at retailers like B&HCrutchfield and ELAC direct, with today’s offer dropping to the best price we’ve seen at Amazon and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Based around a two-way audio design, these speakers pair a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer with a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. That adds up to hi-fi sound quality that is perfect for desktop listening. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are an easy pick for audio enthusiasts.  Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A solid purchase to make alongside the speakers is Audioengine’s D1 24-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter. It allows you to pair the bookshelf monitors with your Mac and more. Oh and grabbing some speaker wire with your savings is always a good idea for tying the setup together.

ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

  • Enclosure Type : 2- Way Bass Reflex
  • Frequency Response: 46Hz – 35000Hz
  • Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms
  • Sensitivity: 86db @2.83v/1m
  • Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz
  • Max Power Input: 120 Watts
  • Tweeter: 1″ Cloth Dome
  • Woofer: 5-1/4″ Aramid Fiber
  • Cabinet: CARB2 Rated MDF
  • Cabinet Finish: Black Ash Vinyl
  • Port: Dual Flared
  • Binding Posts: 5 – Way Metal
  • Dimensions (WxHxD) : 7.09″ x 13.43″ x 9.21″

