Feed the whole family w/ little to no oil: Emerald 6.5L Air Fryer now $50 (Reg. $120)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1808) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 at Walmart and Best Buy, this model fetches a bloated $130 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This 6.5L air fryer uses little to no oil and features 7 preset cooking modes for various dishes. It also has a removable stirring paddle and automatic rotating functionality to get an even fry for your food. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also spotted the 2.6-quart Bella air fryer on sale for $40, down from the regular $80. However, for only $10 more, the Emerald option above offers significantly more value at 6.5 liters and with the auto stirring. Having said that, you’ll be hard pressed to find any air fryer with this capacity at $50. Even the usually affordable Chefman and GoWISE Air Fryers start at $54, both of which aren’t quite as large.

Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer:

Get healthy dishes crispy and golden brown with this 6.5L Emerald rotating air fryer. It has a removable stirring paddle to automatically mix food for even results, and seven preset modes provide optimal temperatures and cook times for various dishes. Operate this Emerald rotating air fryer easily with its digital touch controls.

