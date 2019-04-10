Jump start your car & power your iPhone w/ this portable battery for $32.50 shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 500A Car Jump Starter & Portable Battery for $32.49 shipped when you use the code EYD9G5L9 at checkout. Normally $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. You’ll be able to jump start a car with up to a 4.5L engine by using this portable battery. Plus, when you’re on-the-road, this portable battery can power your devices like iPhone or iPad in case of emergency. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just need to power your phone and tablet, check out Anker PowerCore 5000 for $22 Prime shipped. It can’t jump start your car, but it’ll sure help keep your mobile devices powered.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

[Affordable and Powerful]: The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restarts your vehicle (motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current

[Fast Charging]: Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible

[Emergency LED Flashlight]: The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight. Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!