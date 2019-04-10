Landmann’s 26-inch electric smoker doesn’t need coal or propane for $75 (Reg. $100)

Walmart is offering the Landmann Smoky Mountain Series 26-inch Electric Smoker for $74.99 shipped. For comparison, it fetches closer to $100 at Home Depot and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. As the weather gets warmer, backyard BBQ parties are just around the corner. This smoker uses an electric coil to heat the wood chips instead of coal or propane, giving you a cleaner cooking experience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up this 2-pound bag of smoking chips for $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and be ready for the summer. You’ll be able to enjoy a few smoking sessions with this bag, and it’s easy to order another once you run out.

Landmann Smoky Mountain Electric Smoker features:

  • Sturdy steel construction retains heat
  • Three chrome-plated cooking racks provide 441.75 sq. in. of cooking surface
  • Porcelain-coated 3-in-1 water pan, grease tray, and wood chip box combination tray
  • 1500-watt heating element keeps internal temperature stable
  • Plug-in heat controller
  • Temperature gauge for precise temperature control
  • Large, stainless steel door handle
  • Carbon steel side handles allow smoker to be moved easily
  • Door latch keeps contents secure
  • Adjustable feet keep the smoker level for even cooking

