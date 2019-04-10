The Monoprice Select 3D Printer v2 is a maker’s best friend at $240 shipped (Save $90)

Amazon currently offers the Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 for $239.99 shipped. Normally selling for as much as $330, that’s good for a $90 discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention and is the best price we’ve seen since the holiday season in 2018. With an eight-by-eight-inch print bed, the Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer also features an LCD display and a 100 micron resolution. It’s solid option for those just getting started with 3D printing thanks to easy assembly and an flexibility in printing capabilities. Over 390 makers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up some different colored PLA filament.

Should you be looking for a 3D printer at a different price point or with different capabilities, be sure to check out our top recommendations on the best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear.

Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 features:

If you’re ready to take your ideas and designs from paper or CAD file to the next level, the Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer is the perfect starter solution for your needs! Unlike kit-based printers, which require experience, and time to assemble, the Maker Select 3D Printer is easy to assemble and includes everything you need to begin printing right out of the box.

