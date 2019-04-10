Blanket your home in mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ NETGEAR’s Orbi Systems from $210 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $209.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $300, it just recently dropped in price to $250. Now this offer shaves off an additional $40, discounting this Wi-Fi system to within $10 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, today’s deal is $10 under our previous refurbished mention. Thanks to its three included routers, this Wi-Fi system is capable of covering 6,000 square feet with 802.11ac speeds. Each router also features two Gigabit Ethernet ports. This is a reliable way to get whole-home Wi-Fi coverage with speeds up to 2.2 Gbps. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 6,670 customers. Head below for more.

For those in search of a more prosumer level networking solution are in luck, as Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Pro SRK60 AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi System Two-Pack for $386.04 shipped. That takes $64 off the usual price tag and drops it to a new Amazon all-time low. Compared to the RBK23 model above, this offers a maximum of 5,000 square feet of coverage, support for up to 80 connected clients, and 3Gbps network speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 225 customers.

If a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system just doesn’t cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi RBK23 by NETGEAR is a Whole Home WiFi System that delivers AC2200 WiFi up to 6,000 square feet. FastLane3 provides better 4K HD gaming & streaming, no matter how many devices connect. Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls let you easily manage content & time online on any device.

