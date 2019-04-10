Look fresh for all of your spring events with Cole Haan, Frye, Steve Madden & more from $17

Nordstrom Rack’s Special Occasion Style takes up to 65% off top brands like Cole Haan, Frye, Steve Madden and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Cole Haan Benton Cap Toe Oxfords are on sale for $120, which is down from their original rate of $230. These shoes will elevate any look and their leather exterior is timeless. They also have a lightly padded insole to help keep you comfortable throughout the day.
For women, the Steve Madden Genius d’Orsay Flats are a perfect transitional piece that can be worn with business or casual attire. They’re available in six color options and priced at $50, which is down from their original rate of $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Benton Cap Toe Oxfords $120 (Orig. $230)
- John Varvatos Bedford Suit Jacket $200 (Orig. $595)
- Frye Paul Bal Leather Oxford $100 (Orig. $278)
- Cole Haan Hamiliton Grand Loafer $130 (Orig. $280)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Suit $130 (Orig. $295)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Steve Madden Genius d’Orsay Flat $50 (Orig. $70)
- Ruffle Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit $27 (Orig. $119)
- Baublebar Eve Beaded Earings $17 (Orig. $36)
- Cole Haan Emilia High Sandal $90 (Orig. $170)
- Marina One Shoulder Jumpsuit $75 (Orig. $169)
- …and even more deals…
