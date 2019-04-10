Pick up this top-rated Old Timer pocket knife for $15.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Older Timer Splinter Carvin’ Traditional Pocket Knife for $15.60 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, it typically sells for over $20 and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This six-piece multi-tool offers a detail blade, straight gouge, hook blade, v-scorp blade, and gouge scorp blade. Great for handling little tasks throughout your day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you just need a knife, consider saving even further and going with this top-rated option from Smith & Wesson. It features a seven-inch blade made of aluminum and stainless steel. Hit up our guide of the best multi-tools from under $5 for even more options and deals.

Older Timer Splinter Carvin’ Traditional Pocket Knife features:

65Mn high carbon steel blades

Detail blade, Straight gouge, hook blade, v-scorp blade, gouge scorp blade

Chisel blade, to saw cut handles, nickel silver bolsters, brass pins & liners, heat treated back Springs

Blade length: 1.48 inch (3.76 cm) handle length: 4.34 inch (11.2 cm)

Overall length: 6.01 inch (15.27 cm) weight: 0.25 lbs

