Secure your doors w/ Panasonic's HomeHawk Two Camera Kit: $240 shipped (Reg. up to $400)

- Apr. 10th 2019 2:25 pm ET

$240
0

Amazon is offering the Panasonic HomeHawk Front Door Two Camera Kit for $239.99 shipped. Regularly up to $400, today’s deal saves you $160 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Both of the cameras included in this bundle are 100% wire-free, making installation a cinch. HomeHawk doesn’t rely on cloud storage, helping soothe privacy concerns. Instead, simply pop a microSD card in and you’ll be all set. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers. ICYMI, Panasonic debuted a floor lamp with a camera built-in earlier this year; read our coverage to learn more about this unique device.

If you don’t mind having keeping footage in the cloud, consider the Blink XT Two Camera Kit for $140. I’m all-in on Blink and own a total of eight cameras. Cloud storage is free and can the amount can always be extended when purchasing an additional Sync module.

Panasonic HomeHawk Two Camera Kit features:

  • SUPER WIDE ANGLE VIEW – 172-degree front door camera fully covers front door top to bottom
  • RECORDING VIDEO – Store videos to the wireless base unit’s Micro SD card, no cloud service required.
  • EASY INSTALLATION – Put camera on the wall using wall mount adaptor
  • WEATHER RESISTANT – IP65 rating, operating temp. -4°F – 122°F for outdoor use

$240

