Deck out your home improvement kit with PORTER-CABLE’s $129 Four-Tool Combo Set (Reg. $179)

Amazon offers the PORTER-CABLE PCCK616L4 Power Tool Combo Kit for $129 shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $179 at retailers like Lowe’s, that’s good for a 27% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This combo kit includes four different power tools like a drill driver, circle saw, recip saw and flashlight, alongside a carrying case, interchangeable battery and charger. If your tool kit is lacking and you want to take on some ambitious projects this spring, picking up this combo will have you ready to tackle your home improvement goals. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 155 customers.

Use your savings to grab two additional 20V batteries and be ready for hours of work without having to take recharging breaks. At $43, it’s a great use of your savings.

PORTER-CABLE Power Tool Combo Kit features:

Porter Cable’s PCCK616L4 20V MAX Lithium-Ion 4-Tool Combo Kit comes with a drill driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED work light. Complete with two batteries and a charger, this set is powered and ready to go for all your DIY construction tasks.

