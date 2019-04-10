Re-use your old HDD or SSD w/ this USB-C enclosure for $11 Prime shipped (30% off)

ORICO Technology Co, Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C Tool-free 2.5-inch HDD/SSD Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped when you use the code ZVO7IUL2 at checkout. Normally $16, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Since this drive is USB-C, it can be used with Apple’s latest MacBooks without worrying about pesky adapters. But, should you have a computer that still uses normal USB, you’ll receive a USB-A cable as well to use it with legacy devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If USB-C doesn’t matter to you, this model from Sabrent offers similar features through a USB-A interface for $9 Prime shipped.

ORICO USB-C HDD Enclosure features:

UNIVERSAL FIT – Supports all brands of 2.5″ SATA I/II/III hard drive disks up to 2 TB per drive, and supports SATA III 6.0 Gbps speed.

ULTRA FAST DATA TRANSFER RATE – Support UASP for faster transfer rate, LED Light indicator for system status monitoring.

MINIMALIST DESIGN – Made from light weight, solid, and durable aluminum alloy material to dissipate heat easily and faster, maintaining your hard drive cool and easy to use.

ULTIMATE BACK-UP DEVICE – Supports HDDs up to 2 TB. Perfect for backing up media files on the go.

18 MONTH WARRANTY WITH LIFETIME TECHNICAL SUPPORT – All ORICO products purchased through Amazon include an 18 month warranty and lifetime technical support. If for any reason you are dissatisfied with your purchase, just let us know and we promise to make it right.

