Shark’s Cordless Stick Vacuum can run for up to 80 minutes, now $214 shipped (Reg. $450) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFLEX for $214 shipped. Regularly up to $450 at Best Buy and Target, this model has sold for closer to $340+ or so at Amazon over the last few months. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with a pair of removable batteries, this model converts to a hadn’t vacuum and is designed for both carpet and hardwood floors. It comes with a charging dock and up to 80 minutes of runtime between the two included batteries. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Update 4/10 @ 9:10 AM: Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its E20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $246.50 shipped when code ROCKROBOE20 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for an over $54 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Touting a 100-minute runtime, smartphone control, and variable-stage cleaning, this robotic vacuum is a more-than-capable option for handling your chores. It even works with Alexa, meaning you won’t have to lift a finger to tidy up your home. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 255 customers.

If the cordless functionality and 80 minute run time isn’t worth the price tag for you, consider the Bissell Cleanview at a fraction of the price. It is a best seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. Or just let Shark’s ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum handle your chores at $300 (Reg. $380).

Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum:

Powerful cordless suction for everyday dirt, debris, pet hair, and high-traffic areas

Up to 80 minutes of total runtime with 2 batteries in hand vacuum power mode. Vacuum, switch the battery, and keep going

2X ION Power Pack System includes 2 removable, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a charging dock

MultiFLEX technology enables convenient under furniture reach and freestanding, compact storage

