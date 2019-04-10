Shark’s Cordless Stick Vacuum can run for up to 80 minutes, now $214 shipped (Reg. $450) + more

- Apr. 10th 2019 9:07 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $450 $214
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFLEX for $214 shipped. Regularly up to $450 at Best Buy and Target, this model has sold for closer to $340+ or so at Amazon over the last few months. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with a pair of removable batteries, this model converts to a hadn’t vacuum and is designed for both carpet and hardwood floors. It comes with a charging dock and up to 80 minutes of runtime between the two included batteries. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Update 4/10 @ 9:10 AM: Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its E20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $246.50 shipped when code ROCKROBOE20 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for an over $54 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Touting a 100-minute runtime, smartphone control, and variable-stage cleaning, this robotic vacuum is a more-than-capable option for handling your chores. It even works with Alexa, meaning you won’t have to lift a finger to tidy up your home. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 255 customers.

If the cordless functionality and 80 minute run time isn’t worth the price tag for you, consider the Bissell Cleanview at a fraction of the price. It is a best seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. Or just let Shark’s ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum handle your chores at $300 (Reg. $380).

Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum:

  • Powerful cordless suction for everyday dirt, debris, pet hair, and high-traffic areas
  • Up to 80 minutes of total runtime with 2 batteries in hand vacuum power mode. Vacuum, switch the battery, and keep going
  • 2X ION Power Pack System includes 2 removable, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a charging dock
  • MultiFLEX technology enables convenient under furniture reach and freestanding, compact storage

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $450 $214

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard