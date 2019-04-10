Add the Sony PlayStation Classic to your collection at its all-time low of $30 shipped

Trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony PlayStation Classic for $29.99 shipped. Originally $100, it has quickly slid down to about $40 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked by $4 and the best around. While not everybody was happy with the game selection, the package includes a pair of controllers and 20 classic PS1 games like Final Fantasy Vll, Cool Boarders, Metal Gear Solid, Ridge Racer 4 and many more. It might be a better idea to base your purchase decision using our hands-on impressions rather than the retail reviewers leaving negative ratings because that game they loved from their childhood isn’t on it. More details below.

This 8Bitdo Wireless Bluetooth Adapter for PlayStation Classic adapter will free you from the controller cables and allow you to use a DualShock 4 instead.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals and here’s everything you need to know about changing your PSN online ID starting today.

Sony PlayStation Classic features:

A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, preloaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout, and outer packaging, but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

