Stanley’s black chrome laser-etched socket set + tape measure is down to $35 (Reg. $60+)

- Apr. 10th 2019 5:03 pm ET

$35
Home Depot is offering the Stanley 69-Piece Black Chrome and Laser-Etched Socket Set with Bonus FATMAX 6-Foot Tape Measure for $35 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is included on orders of $45 or more. Normally, you’d pay over $60 from third-party sellers at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. These sockets have a laser etched size in each, making it simple to identify which you’ll need. Plus, the black chrome will look great as an addition to any set. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for a smaller kit like the WORKPRO 24-piece Drive Socket Set at $23 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t come with everything the above set does, you’ll save quite a bit of cash and start your socket collection just the same.

Stanley Black Chrome Socket Set features:

Stanley flexes its tool-manufacturing muscles by continuously enhancing and enlarging its already massive collection of high-quality mechanics’ tools. This significant tool category includes a wide variety of ratchets, sockets and accessories in many styles, sizes and finishes. This kit includes 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. drive black chrome sockets and ratchets. There are laser-etched markings on each of the parts for identification. The ratchets are designed with a quick release switch and reversible mechanism. This also comes with a bonus key chain tape measure.

$35

