Sur la Table Cookware Sale refreshes your kitchenware from $40: Le Creuset, Staub, more

- Apr. 10th 2019 12:24 pm ET

From $40
0

Sur la Table is having its Cookware Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $59 or more with code SHIPFREE at checkout. With spring cleaning upon us, it’s a great time to refresh your cookware. The All-Clad d3 Stainlesss-Steel Skillet is a great for everyday cooking. This pan is available in a 10-inch size for $100 and a 12-inch for $120. It was originally priced up to $220. Features include a flat base and flared sides that makes it easy to stir and toss. Even better, it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Rated. 4.4/5 stars from Sur la Table customers. More of our top picks are below.

Our top picks from Sur la Table include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $40

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sur la Table

Sur la Table

About the Author