Sur la Table Cookware Sale refreshes your kitchenware from $40: Le Creuset, Staub, more

Sur la Table is having its Cookware Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $59 or more with code SHIPFREE at checkout. With spring cleaning upon us, it’s a great time to refresh your cookware. The All-Clad d3 Stainlesss-Steel Skillet is a great for everyday cooking. This pan is available in a 10-inch size for $100 and a 12-inch for $120. It was originally priced up to $220. Features include a flat base and flared sides that makes it easy to stir and toss. Even better, it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Rated. 4.4/5 stars from Sur la Table customers. More of our top picks are below.
Our top picks from Sur la Table include:
- Staub Perfect Pan, 4.5-qt. $150 (Orig. $343)
- Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set $100 (Orig. $215)
- All-Clad d3 Stainless-Steel Skillet with Lid from $100 (Orig. $220)
- GreenPan Craft Stockpot, 8.1-qt. $100 (Orig. $170)
- Le Creuset Saucepan, 2.25 qt. $120 (Orig. $220)
- Scanpan Classic Skillet $40 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
