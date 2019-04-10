Get your taxes in order w/ H&R Block Software packages from $15 at Amazon

Amazon is offering some solid deals on H&R Block Tax Software packages right now with deals starting from around $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are a number of good options here, one standout is the H&R Block Tax Software Premium 2018 with 5% Refund Bonus Offer (PC/Mac Disc) for $38.99. Regularly up to $55, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked this year and the lowest total we can find. This package is for those with slightly more complex tax situations like “homeowners, investors, rental property owners, self-employed Schedule C filers, or some combination thereof.” Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the various options based upon your needs here as we are seeing just about every option on sale.

We also have the TaxSlayer app on sale for just $8.50 right now. Regularly up to $17 or so, it might be worth a look if you want something a little more affordable. However, if you’re looking for something really basic, the standard version of H&R Block’s software goes for $15 at Amazon.

H&R Block Tax Software Packages:

Only H&R Block includes free, unlimited chat with a tax expert. We’ll answer every question and help you get you every deduction. Designed for do-it-yourself customers who want to be in control of their tax preparation experience and feel empowered by completing their own return. H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software offers everything homeowners and investors need to easily complete federal and state taxes, including step-by-step guidance and FREE advice via online chat.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!