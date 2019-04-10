Get a workout in at home w/ The Step Gym System for $48 (All-time low, Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the The Step Home Gym Workout System for $47.96 shipped. Regularly $60, this home gym set is now at the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This bundle is great for home workouts including 3-pound dumbbells, three flat resistance bands (0.35mm, .0.5mm and 0.6mm), 65mm stability ball and the adjustable step platform. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If the complete bundle doesn’t interest you, the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Set with Stand goes for $28.50 or opt for the 5-piece Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band Set for $11 Prime shipped. The Weslo Cadence Folding Treadmill is down at $238.50 (All-time low) and CamelBak’s Chute Mag Vacuum-insulated Water Bottle is yours for $23 (Reg. $40) today.
The Step Home Gym Workout System:
- Step offers ample workout options – perfect for both cardio and strength training
- 3-pound dumbbells add intensity and upper body strength training
- Set of three flat bands – .35mm, .5mm and .6mm – for resistance training
- 65mm stability ball displays various workout moves for core strength and balance
- Allows for different workouts every day of the week
