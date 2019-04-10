Get a workout in at home w/ The Step Gym System for $48 (All-time low, Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the The Step Home Gym Workout System for $47.96 shipped. Regularly $60, this home gym set is now at the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This bundle is great for home workouts including 3-pound dumbbells, three flat resistance bands (0.35mm, .0.5mm and 0.6mm), 65mm stability ball and the adjustable step platform. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the complete bundle doesn’t interest you, the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Set with Stand goes for $28.50 or opt for the 5-piece Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band Set for $11 Prime shipped. The Weslo Cadence Folding Treadmill is down at $238.50 (All-time low) and CamelBak’s Chute Mag Vacuum-insulated Water Bottle is yours for $23 (Reg. $40) today.

The Step Home Gym Workout System:

Step offers ample workout options – perfect for both cardio and strength training

3-pound dumbbells add intensity and upper body strength training

Set of three flat bands – .35mm, .5mm and .6mm – for resistance training

65mm stability ball displays various workout moves for core strength and balance

Allows for different workouts every day of the week

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!