Tory Burch’s Spring Event takes up to 30% off spring handbags, jewelry, shoes, apparel & more

For a limited time only, Tory Burch’s Spring Event takes 20% off orders of $200, 25% off $350, and 30% off $500 with promo code SPRING at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. Tory Burch Miller Sandals hardly ever go on sale and the Metal-Logo Leather options are discounted to $182, which is down from their original rate of $228. These sandals are a bit pricey; however, they’re very high quality and are versatile to pair with summer dresses, jeans, shorts and more. Even better, they’re available in five color options. These sandals also feature a cushioned insole for comfort and they’re rated 4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!