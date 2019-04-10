TP-Link’s Portable 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub drops to $8 Prime shipped (33% off), more from $22

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub for $7.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s four-port hub was designed with portability in mind, making it a great option to add to your everyday carry. And because it features USB 3.0 ports, you’ll get up to 5GBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 400 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted a notable deal on Aukey’s 10-Port Powered USB Hub for $21.99 Prime shipped when code 9G5BYIOT has been applied at checkout at the company’s official Amazon storefront. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 45% discount. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

TP-Link Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub features:

USB 3.0 4-Port Portable Hub UH400 adds 4 USB 3.0 ports for managing your USB peripherals simultaneously. USB 3.0 is design as 10x faster than USB 2.0, supporting up to 5Gbps data transfer rate, backwards compacitble with USB 2.0/1.1. Exact data transfer rate may vary subject to the PC and connected devices configuration.Compatibility: 2.4 GHz wireless devices such as wireless mouse and keyboard, MIDI devices and some USB 3.0 devices may not be supported. Try using the host port or a USB 2.0 connection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!