Under Armour’s Spring Training Event offers 25% off select gear for men & women from $19

The Under Armour Spring Training Event takes 25% off select gear. No promo code needed; prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $60 or more. Take your workout to the next level with the men’s Charge Rogue Running Shoes that are on sale for just $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $80. Designed for comfort and support, these shoes offer a cushioned insole and breathable material. Even better, if you’re an early morning or evening runner, these shoes are reflective to keep you visible in low light.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Move Light Crop Sweatshirt is a fashionable workout item that’s very on-trend. This sweatshirt is on sale for just $53, which is down from its original rate of $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!