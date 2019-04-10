Enjoy matcha, chai, and other Vahdam teas at up to 40% off from Amazon, today only

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vahdam Teas (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of matcha, superfood wellness teas, and tea wares. Prices start at around $7. Receive free shipping via Prime or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the 40 Assorted Tea Bags Sampler for $14.99. Regularly $25, that’s the best price we’ve tracked for this collection. It contains eight different varieties, ranging from Darjeeling Summer to Himalayan Green. Rated 4.5/5 stars, with 75% of those reviews earning a perfect 5 stars. You can shop all of today’s sale here or head below for more top picks.
More top picks from this sale:
- Stainless Steel Tea Infuser: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Borosilicate Glass Tea Cups & Saucers Set: $14 (Reg. $24)
- Matcha Green Tea Powder, 25 servings: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Chai Tea Sampler: $8.50 (Reg. $15)
- …and even more deals…
Vahdam Assorted Tea Bags Sampler:
8 Tea Varieties, 5 Tea Bags Each | Maharaja Breakfast Black Tea, Darjeeling Summer Black Tea, Earl Grey Citrus Black Tea, Himalayan Green Tea, India’s Original Masala Chai, High Mountain Oolong Tea, Chamomile Mint Citrus Green Tea and Turmeric Spice Herbal Tea Tisane
